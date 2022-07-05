STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army elite unit training BSF personnel amid steady influx of Afghanistan-based terrorists in Kashmir

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sumit Kumar Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, for the first time, are being trained by country’s elite Special Forces of Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir amid rising threat from foreign terrorists, especially Afghanistan-based terrorists, at the Line of Control.

The 7 Para (Special Force) commandos of the Indian Army are imparting training to the BSF personnel to prepare them to thwart any threat at the border areas in Kashmir.

The BSF personnel are being trained as it has become an operational requirement at the LoC where intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces that around 500-600 terrorists are present in 11 terror camps located in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Guarding the Line of Control in the Kashmir Theater is a big challenge and for that a robust security mechanism is needed. Earlier, platoons who have been coming to be deployed on LoC were imparted pre-induction training by the BSF itself.

With new threats emerging in Kashmir, new challenges have been posed in front of the force so there is a requirement for advanced security mechanisms.

Talking about the training of BSF and 7 Para Commandos, Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir frontier, Raja Babu Singh, told The New Indian Express, “We had earlier held talks with the Indian Army to train our men. On our request, the Special Forces are now training them.” 

BSF with 192 battalions and seven artillery regiments is guarding the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force guards over 6,300 kms of the Indian fronts with Pakistan on the west and Bangladesh on the eastern flank of the country.

In addition, BSF is also performing an anti-infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, apart from counter- insurgency in the North East region, and anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states.

Indian Army has recently flagged that some of the terrorists in the Valley used American weaponry which the US forces left behind in Afghanistan. It clearly indicated the emerging threats in the Kashmir Valley.

Special training for counter-terror duty at LoC

  • 7 Para (Special Force) commandos of the Indian Army are imparting training to the BSF personnel.
  • Special training is to prepare BSF cadres to thwart any threat at the border areas in Kashmir.
  • Training has been necessitated due to rising threat from foreign terrorists, especially Afghanistan-based terrorists.
