STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caspian Summit: Putin highlights 7,200 km long trade corridor to ports in India

A trial run on this route is being done at present, where a consignment of wood laminates is expected to land at one of the ports in India within the next few days.

Published: 05th July 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Russian government is promoting a 7,200 km long trade route that would connect St Petersburg in Russia to ports in India like Nava Sheva in Mumbai and Mundra in Gujrat. This route will reduce the transportation time of goods from 40 days it takes at present (via Suez Canal) to 25 days.

A trial run on this route is being done at present, where a consignment of wood laminates is expected to land at one of the ports in India within the next few days. Sources point out that this trial began soon after Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, visited India last month.

The INSTC corridor is 7,200 km long and will provide routes through ship, rail and road routes interlinking India, Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia. 

“The route appears like this. A container goes overland from St Petersburg to Astrakhan (southern Russia). Then the cargo sails via the Caspian sea to the Iranian port of Bandar Anzeli and then transported overland to the port of Bandar Abbas. After this is takes the sea route to reach Nava Sheva, the largest seaport of India. The main operators will be Iran and Russia,’’ say sources.

Russian Federation President, Vladimir Putin, has been promoting this route.

“We think a lot needs to be done to improve the transport and logistics architecture of the region. First of all, we are talking about building the INSTC which our colleagues have talked about. I fully agree with these approaches. This is a truly ambitious project, a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India,’’ said President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during the 6th Caspian Summit held in Ashgabat.

The Caspian Summit was attended by leaders of its five members Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Some experts say that INSTC could be a viable alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as India’s geopolitical strategy will be in sync with this corridor.

Besides, India has smooth access to Chabahar and its freight forwarding facilities which is crucial to INSTC’s viability.

One will have to wait and see whether this route would be viable for the import of crude, or other goods that are exchanged between Russia, India, Iran and other countries enroute.

As of now, Russia is India’s main supplier of defence hardware and now there has been a surge in oil imports due to heavy discounts Russia is offering discounts in the range of $35 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nava Sheva Port Mundra port Suez Canal Vladimir Putin
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp