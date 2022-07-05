CM gives report card as Yogi government 2.0 completes 100 days

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the twin victories of Rampur and Azamgarh in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha bypoll standing out, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government completed 100 days of its second tenure on Monday.

Yogi presented his government’s report card claiming that the dispensation had stood for service, security and good governance.

Interacting with media persons, the UP CM, flanked by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak and Minister of Jal Shakti & Disaster Management, Swatantra Dev Singh, said UP is making efforts to become one trillion dollar economy in the next five years so as to contribute to the nation’s target of becoming a five trillion dollar economy.

Yogi pointed out that in the first budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore in his second term, which was double the state’s budget of 2017, 95 of the 130 promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ were taken up and efforts were being made to fulfil them.

Talking about the achievements, the CM listed the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway which was completed and would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. However, the expressway had been under construction was started during the first tenure of the BJP government.

Yogi added that illegal property worth Rs 844 crore acquired by the mafia was either freed or demolished.

The state government freed 68,784 encroachment sites and 76,196 illegal parking places from the clutches of the mafia.

He added that 2,273 criminals involved in crime against women were also penalised under POCSO Act.

