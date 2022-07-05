Congress discusses strategy for Gujarat elections, to avoid personal attacks at PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders met on Monday to discuss the party's strategy for the Gujarat elections slated for later this year.

During the meeting of the Congress task force with state leaders from Gujarat, which lasted over four hours, a strategy was finalised to highlight the BJP's failures in the state and the Centre, sources in the party said.

Leaders at the meeting, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Sunil Kanugolu, felt that Congress leaders should not make personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gujarat was his home state, the sources said.

They also felt that issues of Dalits, tribals and farmers should be raised during the poll campaign and support extended to all such agitations in the state.

The Congress leaders felt that the AAP should be exposed in Gujarat and not allowed to capture any support base, the sources added.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that there should be more coordination between the social media and communications department of the state unit and the AICC to ensure that the party's message is put across effectively to the voters.

The strategy would be finalised after getting approval from party president Sonia Gandhi, the sources add.