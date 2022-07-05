Digital India has curbed corruption, eliminated middlemen, says PM Modi 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Increased digitisation has struck a blow on corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while kicking off the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.

“Digital India campaign will continue to grow in the country. It will be connected closely to the lives of the common man,” Modi said, adding that the government’s thrust on digitisation has given relief to the poor from corruption. “It is working to eliminate middlemen,” he further said.

Modi talked about how India lost by not adopting modern technology during the third industrial revolution, and said the scenario is different today, since the country is not just a part of the fourth industrial revolution but is leading it.

Enumerating the benefits of digitalization, the PM said ‘Digital India’ has made life easy for everyone. “For those born in the 21st century, it may sound routine. But earlier, you could see queues everywhere — to take the birth certificate, to submit bills, procure rations and certificates, or manage bank accounts. We solved the line (queue) system by going online,” he said, emphasising that now, rural residents also get most services at the village level.

“We are now working on digital mapping of rural properties using drones and other such devices,” Modi added.

The prime minister also spoke about how the volume of digital transactions in India is catching the world’s eye.

“In the last eight years, more than Rs 23 lakh crore have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers. With this technology, around Rs 2.23 lakh crore, which went to the wrong hands, got saved,” he said, talking about how technology has helped people in multiple ways.

“More than 500 kids have been united with their families due to use of technology,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the PM said, “The world is discussing how we managed to give Covid-19 vaccination certificates to people just after they got jabbed, but some people were focused on why there is Modi’s photo on these certificates,” he said.

During the programme, Modi launched several digital initiatives aimed at improving technology accessibility, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living, and assisting startups.