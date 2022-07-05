STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on terror: In United Nations, India calls for curbs on illicit trade of small arms

The Indian demand has likely been made keeping in view the use of smuggled weapons by terrorist groups all over the world.  

Published: 05th July 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations (Photo | AP)

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has emphasised on combating and eradicating the illicit trade in small arms during a session in at the United Nations.

This was raised and discussed during the eighth Biennial Meeting of States on the implementation of the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

“India also underlined the importance of international cooperation and assistance, particularly support to developing countries in the implementation of these instruments and a fellowship programme for them,’’ said the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) in a statement on Tuesday.

Towards the fourth review conference in 2024, the outcome document agreed on a comprehensive analysis of trends, challenges and opportunities in the implementation of these two UN instruments and consider recommendations on their effective implementation, said the MEA statement.

During the meeting, the States also agreed to strengthen tracing measures for illicit small arms and explore means for enhancing international cooperation in tracing them with the involvement of the UN.

The meeting considered the implications of recent technological developments in the field of SALW, illicit trafficking concerns and ways to address their aggravating effects on the instruments.

