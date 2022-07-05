Indian Navy proposes to develop 75 new indigenous technology and products

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In an ambitious move towards indigenisation the Indian Navy has proposed that at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products may be developed and inducted into the Navy in the coming year.

This is planned to be a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the 75th year of independence, Indian Navy on Monday said, “A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) to work on a collaborative project named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in Research & Development) through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC).”

“The Indian Navy in conjunction with DIO shall be unveiling the problem statements for Indian Industries as part of iDEX (SPRINT) during the NIIO Seminar ‘Swavlamban 2022’ scheduled on 18-19 July in New Delhi,” the navy added.

The purpose of the Seminar is to engage the Indian Industry and Academia towards achieving ‘Self-reliance in Defence Sector’.

Defence Acquisition Policy (DAP 2020) envisages the creation of ‘Innovation and Indigenisation Organisations (IIOs)’ within the Headquarters of the Army, Air Force and Navy. Accordingly, the ‘Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation’ (NIIO) was launched on 13 Aug 20 by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri.

The NIIO is a three-tiered mechanism headed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff. At the apex level, the Naval Technology Acceleration Council (NTAC) has been constituted to bring together the twin aspects of innovation and indigenisation and accelerate the induction of disruptive combat technology into the Navy so as to enhance war fighting capabilities.

NTAC meets every six months and gives apex-level directives. It consists of ex-officio members as well as nominated members of proven technical expertise and standing, both from within the Indian Navy and civilians/scientists/industry.

The Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation Working Group (NIIO WG) meets every two months and has been set up for seamless interactions across the Navy and with the MoD as envisaged in the DAP. The NIIO WG also functions as the Working level Committee of the NTAC. Meetings of the Working Group are co-chaired by the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Staff Requirements)/ Assistant Chief of Material (Modernisation) as the lead sponsors of combat capability development.

A dedicated organisation focused on innovation named the TDAC has also been created within the NIIO. Interacting with the academia and the industry, in addition to channelling in-house innovations by naval personnel is a part of its charter of duties.