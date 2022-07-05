Indigenous light copters in Navy’s East Command as new Air Squadron gets commissioned

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy’s bid to strengthen its Maritime Domain Awareness towards the Eastern Seaboard, Bay of Bengal and Eastern Indian Ocean, has got a fillip as a new Air Squadron was commissioned on Monday which comprises the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

Indian Navy in its statement said, “The Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 is the first Naval Squadron on the Eastern Seaboard operating the indigenously designed and built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III (MR) helicopters.”

The commissioning of the first ALH MK III Squadron in the Eastern Naval Command will enhance the surveillance capability on the Eastern Seaboard, said Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command as he presided over the function.

ALH MK III helicopters are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment which includes modern surveillance radar and electro-optical sensors.

“These helicopters can also be deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief(HADR) Operations as well as Special Operations with Marine Commandos. The helicopter also has an airborne Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) for use in the Air Ambulance role,” the Navy said.

The INAS 324 has been named "KESTRELS", which are birds of prey and have good sensory capabilities, symbolising the envisaged role of the aircraft and the air squadron.

The insignia of the squadron depicts a "KESTREL" searching over vast blue and white sea waves, which signifies the integral maritime reconnaissance and search-and-rescue (SAR) role, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)