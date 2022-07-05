STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata government to hand out loans to 67 lakh women SHGs ahead of panchayat polls

Women proved to be the Trinamool Congress’ strong vote-bank in last year’s Assembly elections.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Hoping to strike a cord with women prior to the panchayat poll next year, the state government on Monday decided to provide financial assistance to 67 lakh women by offering them loan via self-help groups.

Women proved to be the Trinamool Congress’ strong vote-bank in last year’s Assembly elections.

As per plan, financial aid of Rs 17,000 crore will be given to 6.69 lakh self-help groups. In the previous financial year, the volume of financial assistance was Rs 13,000 crore.

Prior to the 2021 elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give monthly dole for women homemakers.  

After TMC won for a third straight term, she launched the ‘Lakhir Bhandar’, which offers monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for SC and ST women, and Rs 500 for others.

According to a TMC leader, “The promise before the Assembly elections proved to be her masterstroke in consolidating women votes in TMC’s favour. Now, the additional Rs 4,000 crore grant for self-help groups is aimed to retain this support for the panchayat polls.”

The self-help groups in south Bengal districts will be given a target of over Rs 1,000 crore each.

“These districts are considered our bastions,’’ said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Mamata Banerjee Lakhir Bhandar
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp