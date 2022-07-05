Mamata government to hand out loans to 67 lakh women SHGs ahead of panchayat polls

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hoping to strike a cord with women prior to the panchayat poll next year, the state government on Monday decided to provide financial assistance to 67 lakh women by offering them loan via self-help groups.

Women proved to be the Trinamool Congress’ strong vote-bank in last year’s Assembly elections.

As per plan, financial aid of Rs 17,000 crore will be given to 6.69 lakh self-help groups. In the previous financial year, the volume of financial assistance was Rs 13,000 crore.

Prior to the 2021 elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give monthly dole for women homemakers.

After TMC won for a third straight term, she launched the ‘Lakhir Bhandar’, which offers monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for SC and ST women, and Rs 500 for others.

According to a TMC leader, “The promise before the Assembly elections proved to be her masterstroke in consolidating women votes in TMC’s favour. Now, the additional Rs 4,000 crore grant for self-help groups is aimed to retain this support for the panchayat polls.”

The self-help groups in south Bengal districts will be given a target of over Rs 1,000 crore each.

“These districts are considered our bastions,’’ said the leader.