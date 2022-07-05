STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP horror: Tribal woman tortured in public, forced to carry her husband on shoulders

The woman was pulled by her hair by the mob and semi stripped, before being flogged with a leather belt, all with the active involvement of her 35-year-old husband.

Published: 05th July 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Just a day after a tribal woman was set ablaze in Guna district over a land row, another incident of a woman from a tribal community being tortured in public has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. 

A 32-year-old woman was beaten up and humiliated by a group of youths and men, including her husband, over her alleged extra-marital affair with a younger man.

The incident happened on Sunday at Borpadav village in Dewas district.

Woman beaten up, forced to carry
husband on shoulders | Express

The woman was pulled by her hair by the mob and semi stripped, before being flogged with a leather belt, all with the active involvement of her 35-year-old husband.

The mother of three, was also made to parade through the village, carrying her husband on her shoulders, as a tribal punishment for having an extra-marital affair.

She and her alleged paramour were then forced to wear garlands of slippers and walk around the village.

The torment continued in the presence of the woman’s kids, and other villagers.

The men cheered and filmed the act on their cellphones.

According to Dewas police superintendent Dr Shivdayal Singh, the police rushed to the site after someone dialed the emergency number 100. Constable Shrawan Kumar rushed to the village and escorted the duo to safety in the police vehicle.

“A case was lodged on the complaint of the man accompanying the woman. All the 12 accused, including the husband, were arrested in next few hours,” Singh said.

NCW seeks prompt action in Guna case

The National Commission for Women has sought registration of FIR and arrest of all accused in the setting ablaze of a tribal woman over land row in Guna district, So far 5 persons have been arrested in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crimes Against Women
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp