STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Regulator just shrunk your food bill! CCPA bars default levy of ‘service charge’ in restaurants

You can still tip the waiter if you feel the service is superb, but that is your personal choice. And no restaurant can refuse services over non-payment of service charges. 

Published: 05th July 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The next time you walk into a favourite restaurant for a meal, you can expect the food bill to be lower than before, as the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has just barred the default levy of ‘service charge’ on it. If it is not, you can file a complaint against the eatery.

soumyadip sinha

Also, service charge can’t be collected by adding it along with the food bill and levying GST on the total amount, the regulatory body said in its new guidelines.

You can still tip the waiter if you feel the service is superb, but that is your personal choice. And no restaurant can refuse services over non-payment of service charges. 

The guidelines, released on Monday, seek to prevent unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights.

However, Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, says the industry is already following the guidelines.

“Nobody was forced to pay the service charge,” he claims.  

The new guidelines come as a big relief to consumers as most restaurants and bars levy 5-12% service charge on food bill.

The bill could burn a bigger hole in your pocket if service charges are levied on liquors because many states levy a hefty value-added tax on the same.

So, watch your food bill the next time you eat out. If you are levied service charge, you can ask the restaurant to remove it.

Alternatively, you can lodge a complaint on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app.

You may also file a complaint with the Consumer Commission through the e-daakhil portal (www.e-daakhil.nic.in). The complaint may also be emailed to CCPA on com-ccpa@nic.in. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Consumer Protection Authority GST Service Charge
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp