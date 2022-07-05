STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural distress peaks in June as unemployment rate soars to 7.80 per cent

Urban joblessness rate fell 0.91% to 7.30% in June but rural unemployment moved up 1.41% to 8.03%, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s latest data show.  

Published: 05th July 2022

Migrant Labourers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After some improvement in May, unemployment rate again soared in June to 7.80%, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s latest data.

Joblessness had cooled at 7.12% in May 2022 compared with 7.83% in April.

Urban joblessness rate fell 0.91% to 7.30% in June but rural unemployment moved up 1.41% to 8.03%, data show.  

Haryana witnessed the highest joblessness rate in June at 30.6% followed by Rajasthan at 29.8%.

On the flip side, Madhya Pradesh reported a low rate of unemployment at 0.5%, Chhattisgarh and Odisha at 1.2% each and Tamil Nadu at 2.1%.

“Recovery in the labour market has been slower in case of salaried jobs, youth employment, particularly in rural areas,” said Atul Pratap Singh, co-founder & CEO, Jobsgaar.

