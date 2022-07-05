STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Smoking Kaali' poster row: Uttar Pradesh Police books film-maker Leena Manimekalai

The complainant said the poster going viral on social media was leading to unrest and hurt to the religious sentiments of a particular faith.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid widespread outrage over a poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’, that portrays a woman dressed as Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the filmmaker, the associate producer, and the editor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and two sections of the IT (Amendment) Act 2008.

The UP police registered the FIR at Hazaratganj police station on the basis of the complaint submitted by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla against film-maker Leena Manimekalai and two others on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that the poster going viral on social media was leading to unrest and hurt to the religious sentiments of a particular faith.

Others named in the FIR included film producer Asha Associates and editor Shrawan Onachan. All three have been booked under the IPC sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505 (1) (B), 505(2), pertaining to deliberate and malicious intention to outrage the religious sentiment of a particular faith, criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, intention to provoke breach of peace, said Hazratganj Police station SHO Akhilesh Mishra. Besides, Section 66 and 67 of IT Act were also invoked against the filmmaker and two others.

In Canada, the Indian high commission in the North American country requested authorities to remove the ‘disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods’ from the Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaali Goddess kali smoking Kali poster row Leena Manimekalai Aga Khan Museum
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp