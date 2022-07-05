'Smoking Kaali' poster row: Uttar Pradesh Police books film-maker Leena Manimekalai

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid widespread outrage over a poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’, that portrays a woman dressed as Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the filmmaker, the associate producer, and the editor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and two sections of the IT (Amendment) Act 2008.

The UP police registered the FIR at Hazaratganj police station on the basis of the complaint submitted by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla against film-maker Leena Manimekalai and two others on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that the poster going viral on social media was leading to unrest and hurt to the religious sentiments of a particular faith.

Others named in the FIR included film producer Asha Associates and editor Shrawan Onachan. All three have been booked under the IPC sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505 (1) (B), 505(2), pertaining to deliberate and malicious intention to outrage the religious sentiment of a particular faith, criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, intention to provoke breach of peace, said Hazratganj Police station SHO Akhilesh Mishra. Besides, Section 66 and 67 of IT Act were also invoked against the filmmaker and two others.

In Canada, the Indian high commission in the North American country requested authorities to remove the ‘disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods’ from the Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum.