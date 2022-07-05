Udaipur murder: More questions emerge as new pictures of accused with BJP leaders surface 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Several pictures showing Riyaz Attari, one of the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, have gone viral, raising questions about his links with the state BJP unit.

Among the photographs that have surfaced is one where Riyaz is seen wearing the BJP’s neck-band while accepting party membership from Karni Singh Shaktawat, the district convenor of the BJP’s membership campaign in 2019.

The Congress claims that these are proof that Riyaz was an active member of BJP. However, senior BJP leader and leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, who was also seen with Riyaz in a picture, said the viral photo looks like a cropped one and if it turns out to be doctored, he will initiate legal action against those responsible.

Ever since pictures of Riyaz with BJP leaders Kataria and Ravindra Shrimali emerged, BJP is facing queries and allegations on the social media.

Shaktawat said some people wanted to join the party from the minority community, and this campaign was launched through missed calls.

“The idea was to make new members and 15-20 people were connected on that day. How can we tell who is what?,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said, “The picture in the crowd can be with anyone, but it is not a coincidence, and the facts that have come to the fore cannot be denied.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked if Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh, why can Ashok Gehlot not do so.

She said a sense of fear and insecurity has arisen in the state which should be eliminated.

Raje demanded the death penalty for the accused in the case and also advocated for modern training to the police force.

She said it was completely a failure of the intelligence system.

After meeting the family members of Kanhaiya Lal at their residence, Raje held a press conference separately.

"The police failed to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaints. He would not have been killed if he had got protection from the police. The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan is completely responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal," she said.

She added that the Congress government has no right to remain in power.

"When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh by eliminating any atmosphere of terror, why can Ashok Gehlot not do it here," Raje asked.

She was accompanied by former state president of BJP Ashok Parnami and other leaders.

