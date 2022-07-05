UP cops take away arrested TV anchor from custody of Chhattisgarh Police, complaint lodged

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police has lodged a complaint against the cops in Noida for obstructing the visiting team of security personnel in the execution of the arrest warrant against the TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan.

A case was lodged against Ranjan after he aired “misleading” news over a statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of people based on the complaint of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said.

A team of cops from Raipur reached Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning to arrest Ranjan from his residence. However, the Noida police intervened and took him away from the custody of Chhattisgarh police.

ALSO READ | 'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan

“Our team has filed a complaint at Indirapuram police station at Ghaziabad but they didn't receive it. So we have mailed our complaint citing objection to the district SP and IG of Ghaziabad. We will also lodge the complaint with the Noida deputy commissioner of police. For us it’s wait and watch situation now. We are not aware about the whereabouts of the news anchor,” Prashant Agarwal, Raipur SSP, told The New Indian Express.

The police team from Raipur is likely to continue camping in Ghaziabad.

Chhattisgarh Police maintained that they are legally right and followed the due process of law and even informed the family member of Ranjan while taking him into custody.