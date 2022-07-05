Why did Shinde revolt against Uddhav? Now Maharashtra CM, here's what he has to say

By Express News Service

Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says two factors led him to revolt against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena: One, the NCP was working to weaken the Shiv Sena without any check and, second, his ex-boss and former CM Uddhav Thackeray did not listen to him. He calls BJP a natural ally, stressing that since he has the numbers on his side, no Sena MLA should go to court.

Excerpts from an interview with Sudhir Suryavanshi:

You were once very close to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Why did you revolt?

For about two-and-a-half years, we stayed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). As a party, we were not gaining anything on the ground. On the other hand, NCP ministers were expanding the party for the next assembly polls in 2024. There was no planning in our party. The elected Shiv Sena MLAs were restless and particularly upset with NCP’s Ajit Pawar, the ex-finance minister, who was vigorously backing his party. It forced us to find out ways to survive in politics.

I met our leadership five times, but it was in vain. I was worried about saving the party. Therefore, 40 of us took the conscious decision to tie up with our natural ally, the BJP.

There were allegations that due to the pressure of Central agencies, you and others left the party?

There is no truth in these allegations. I have faced police cases… was in jail for 40 days when we protested to include Belgaum in Maharashtra. My only asset is people and their love. Only a couple of MLAs who are under the scanner of Central agencies. The rest have nothing to do with the ED or any other Central probe.

What was that which compelled you to revolt?

From 2014 to 2019, the BJP was ready to offer me the Deputy CM’s post, but our leadership did not accept it. When the MVA government came into being, I was one of the claimants for the CM’s chair since I came from the largest party in the MVA. However, our party president told us that the Congress and NCP wanted him (Uddhav) as the CM. I was given the Urban Development Ministry where several people interfered. Then, for the legislative council polls, I was not even consulted.

To what extent do you blame Sanjay Raut for the Sena crisis?

As Sena leaders, we have never spoken against each other openly. However, this time, some of the party leaders called us names and even insulted women MLAs who came with us. Balasaheb Thackeray never tolerated a word against women. One the one hand, the party leadership urged us to come and talk, and on the other, some of the party leaders were ridiculing us, asking people to attack MLAs' houses, tear our posters and banners.

NCP’s Sharad Pawar says your government will not last long…

Pawar is a very senior leader of India. I have worked with his party. One thing we should understand is that whatever Pawar saheb speaks, exactly the opposite happens. Therefore, our government will not fall soon. We are confident that Shiv Sena and BJP will get more than 200 MLAs in the next election.

Will you disqualify the 14 Sena MLAs who violated your faction’s whip during the Speaker’s election?

We have lodged complaints against these MLAs. The Speaker will decide. They should understand that we have a proven majority. In democracy, the numbers matter, therefore, they should not go to court. They should allow us to work for the people.