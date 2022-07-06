82 chariots to be part of BJP’s outreach yatra in poll-bound Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP has started an aggressive campaign on the government as well as organisation front ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP government started its Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra on Tuesday.

The campaign will be held from July 5-19 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to spread information regarding the development works done in Gujarat under the BJP rule in the last two decades.

The Gujarat BJP also launched a Dashboard app through which booth-level information will be collected and analysed at the BJP head office, to kick off its membership drive.

The dashboard application will be used to collect the opinion of every person, state BJP state president CR Patil said. “Data will be collected by contacting people in 50,000 booths. Attempts will be made to know the opinion of the common people about the schemes of the central and state governments,” he added.

For the ‘vikas yatra’, 82 chariots, including 25 chariots with LED screens, have been prepared. They will be taken across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other leaders. The yatra will cover 33 districts, eight municipal corporations, and all the wards.

Over 2,500 programmes will be held and 25,000 new development works will be announced as part of the programmes. “Each chariot is scheduled to cover 10 villages daily,” Gujarat government spokesperson and cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani said.

