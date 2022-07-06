‘Alarming’ Covid rise in India: WHO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has reported a 25 per cent rise in new Covid-19 cases and a 53 per cent rise in coronavirus-related deaths in the last week of June, which shows the epidemiological update on Covid-19 issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The world health body said that that the highest numbers of new cases in the South-East Asia region were reported from India in the last week of June. India recorded 93,281 new cases, averaging to 6.8 new cases per 100,000, indicating a 25 per cent hike. Even the highest numbers of new deaths in the South-East Asia region were reported from India, the WHO said. As many as 144 new deaths, a 53 per cent increase, were recorded in India as compared to the previous week, it added.

After the declining trend in new cases observed since mid-January 2022, the South-East Asia Region has reported increases over the last four weeks, with over 131,000 new cases reported, a 32 per cent increase as compared to the previous week, the WHO said in its update.

In its update for the region, it said that eight of the ten countries (80 per cent) for which data are available showed increases in the number of new cases of 20 per cent or greater, with some of the most significant proportional increases observed in Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. It also said that the number of new weekly deaths in the region increased by 15 per cent compared to the previous week, with over 300 new deaths reported.

