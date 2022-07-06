STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajrang Dal to release helpline for those 'threatened' over social media posts

In a video message, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of terror in the country.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal supporters

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said its youth wing Bajrang Dal will soon release helpline numbers for those getting threats from "Islamic fundamentalists" over their posts on social media.

In a video message, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of terror in the country since the brutal killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati and Kanhaiya Lal at Uadipur in Rajasthan.

People are being threatened for their social media posts, he alleged.

"The entire world is fed up with Islamic fundamentalism, but for the last few days, their poison is spreading fast. In the manner Amravati's Umesh Kolhe and Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal were killed, the entire world is shaken.

"After these two incidents, the way efforts are being made to spread violence and create an atmosphere of terror in the country is a matter of grave concern," he said.

"If a post is not liked, death threat be given? Hindu society will not tolerate it," he said.

On behalf of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Jain appealed to members of the "Hindu society" to immediately lodge a complaint with police whenever such threats are made to them.

"If police does not take action, the activists of VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal will always be ready to help you," he said, adding, "Helpline numbers will be released.

Whenever such a situation emerge, you can contact Bajrang Dal activists through these helpline numbers," he asserted.

A senior functionary of the outfit said the helpline numbers will be released soon by state units of the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

