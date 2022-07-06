BJP plans mega outreach to Pasmanda Muslims

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is planning a national movement to reach out to non-Hindu communities, especially Pasmanda Muslims and Dalit Christians. It is in sync with the Prime Minister’s call at the recent national executive to promote the marginalised sections.

A conservative estimate says around 80 per cent of India’s Muslim population comprises Pasmandas who have lagged behind on economic, social and political parameters. Pasmanda, a Persian word, means being “left out”. Muslims suppressed, persecuted and excluded from the development process are referred to as Pasmanda Muslims.

A BJP functionary said: “The party had started the project to identify pasmanda and marginalised groups long time back. All these groups will be brought into the mainstream of the development of the Modi government. Now, this campaign will be turned into a movement.”

The BJP’s interest reportedly stems from the fact that a majority of the Pasmanda Muslims are believed to have converted to Islam from most downtrodden castes of Hindus. And most of them are still engaged in the same professions as their ancestors pursued before they embraced Islam.

“In almost all the BJP-ruled states, the governments have been asked to start schemes for uplifting the socio-economic conditions of Pasamanda Muslims and other non-Hindu communities highlighting the Modi government’s concern for them,” a senior source in BJP said.

The first hint of the party’s new focus was its decision to induct Danish Ansari in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is the lone Muslim face and a Pasmanda to boot. He handles the minority affairs ministry.

In a private conversation to this daily, BJP sources hinted that party leaders and workers will visit pockets across the country with substantial Pasmanda population. The process of identifying them is on at present.

Pasamanda Muslims and other non-Hindu marginalised communities are said to be in noticeable numbers in as many as 18 states of India.

Dr Ali Anwar Ansari, founder of Pasamanda Muslim Mahaz, told this newspaper: “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi really wants to ameliorate the socio-economic condition of Pasmanda Muslims and other Dalit, non-Hindu communities, he must include them in the SC category instead of the OBC category (under which they are currently included) and increasing their quotas in all sectors of employments.”