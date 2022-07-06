STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against Ajmer Dargah cleric over viral hate speech video on Nupur Sharma

In the current viral video, Salman says he will hand over his entire property to whoever brings Nupur’s neck to him. 

Published: 06th July 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nupur_Sharma_PTI

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The police have registered a case against a second ‘khadim’ of Ajmer Dargah for his rant against Nupur Sharma in a video gone viral. The khadim, Salman Chishti, has now gone missing. The Ajmer shrine is revered across all religions.

On June 17, khadim Gauhar Chishti of the Dargah had also given a provocative speech during a silent procession taken out from the Dargah of Garib Nawaz. Post Kanhaiya Lal murder, Gauhar too is absconding, though the police claim to have arrested three others. In the current viral video, Salman says he will hand over his entire property to whoever brings Nupur’s neck to him. 

The clip is similar to the one made by the two killers of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad. In this video of about 2 minutes 50 seconds, the man identifies himself as Salman and describes himself as a “true soldier of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti”.

Meanwhile, the NIA has summoned a Bihar native living in Hyderabad in connection with Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. After conducting searches at his house in Santosh Nagar, the agency served notices for him to appear before them at Jaipur on July 14. 

ALSO READ | Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

Prominent builder accused of funding Kanpur violence held 
Lucknow: Haji Wasi, a builder accused of funding the Kanpur violence that broke out against Nupur Sharma’s remarks, was arrested on Monday night. According to the Joint Commissioner of Kanpur Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari, Wasi was the main financer of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the violence.

Hashmi and Mukhtar Baba, the owner of the famous Baba Biryani, are already in custody. Hashmi’s son Rahman has also been arrested. Wasi’s name cropped up during Hashmi’s interrogation. He was arrested near Amausi airport from where he was about to take a flight. 

