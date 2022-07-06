STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED summons Azam Khan’s family members in money laundering case  

They are likely to be questioned in connection with the transfer of large sums of money for the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Published: 06th July 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s family members for questioning in a money laundering case.  The investigating agency has summoned his son Abdullah Azam Khan, the MLA from Swar assembly seat in UP, and his wife Tazeen Fatma.

They have been asked to join the probe separately before the ED’s regional office in Lucknow this week. They are likely to be questioned in connection with the transfer of large sums of money for the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. They may also be questioned in the disproportionate assets case against Khan. The agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case being probed against the 73-year-old leader.

The ED has already questioned Khan when he was lodged in Sitapur jail. He was released in May after 27 months after the SC granted him interim bail in a forgery case. ED started a probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the state police against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Samajwadi Party Azam Khan Tazeen Fatma Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Money Laundering MLA
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp