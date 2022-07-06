ED summons Azam Khan’s family members in money laundering case  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s family members for questioning in a money laundering case. The investigating agency has summoned his son Abdullah Azam Khan, the MLA from Swar assembly seat in UP, and his wife Tazeen Fatma.

They have been asked to join the probe separately before the ED’s regional office in Lucknow this week. They are likely to be questioned in connection with the transfer of large sums of money for the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. They may also be questioned in the disproportionate assets case against Khan. The agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case being probed against the 73-year-old leader.

The ED has already questioned Khan when he was lodged in Sitapur jail. He was released in May after 27 months after the SC granted him interim bail in a forgery case. ED started a probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the state police against him.