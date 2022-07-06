STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Edible oil to drop down by Rs 10-12/litre within a week: Sources

The reduction in oil prices comes in the wake of Central Government reducing the import duty on edible oils making them cheaper.

Published: 06th July 2022 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

A man carries empty aluminium tins used for edible oil past a stack of tins at a recycling yard in Ahmedabad

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As edible oil prices are slashed down globally, the prices in India will come down by Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 per litre, said sources on Wednesday.

The sources cited surplus stock and the consecutive low demand as the primary reason behind the price drop.

"All major edible oil brands have cut prices by 10-15 rupees," Secretary Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sudhanshu Pandey said over the last months falling prices.

He added that this has been possible due to constant monitoring by the department, constant engagement with all stakeholders and multiple interventions by the government.

According to sources, the MRP of Fortune Refined Sunflower Oil 1 litre pack has been decreased to Rs. 210 from Rs. 220. The MRP of Soyabean (Fortune) and Kachi Ghani oil's 1-litre pack from Rs. 205 to Rs. 195. The reduction in oil prices comes in the wake of Central Government reducing the import duty on edible oils making them cheaper.

It may be recalled that in a bid to control the continuous rise in the cooking oil prices over the past one year, the Centre had earlier cut the basic duty on Crude Palm Oil, Crude Soyabean Oil and Crude Sunflower Oil from 2.5per cent to Nil.

The Agri-cess on these Oils has been brought to 5per cent . The basic duty on Refined Soyabean oil and Refined Sunflower Oil has been slashed to 17.5 per cent from the current 32.5 per cent and the basic duty on Refined Palm Oils has been reduced from 17.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Earlier, the central government extended the free import of Refined Palm Oils till the end of this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oil prices Oil Edible oil
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp