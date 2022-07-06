STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First assembly polls in sight, Congress set to replace its J-K chief

While Vikar Rasool, G M Saroori and Manohar Lal are the candidates from Jammu, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Tariq Hamid Karra and Ghulam Nabi Monga are in the race from Kashmir.

Published: 06th July 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tariq Hamid Karra, opposition regional People's Democratic Party. (Photo | AFP)

Tariq Hamid Karra, opposition regional People's Democratic Party. (Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a bid to end factionalism and revive the party ahead of first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the Congress is looking to replace its J&K Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Sources said meetings of party leaders were held in New Delhi to discuss the change. In the meetings, AICC general secretary (org) KC Venugopal, in-charge J&K Rajni Patil and Mir, discussed the probable names to take up the post.

Six names three each from Kashmir and Jammu — are said to be under consideration for the post in J&K Congress, which is ridden with factionalism. While Vikar Rasool, G M Saroori and Manohar Lal are the candidates from Jammu, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Tariq Hamid Karra and Ghulam Nabi Monga are in the race from Kashmir.

The party may prefer a leader from Jammu region in view of the changed political scenario and increase of seven Assembly seats in the region after the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state in 2019. According to sources, Rasool, a former minister, is the top favourite as he is accepted by all and is also close to former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He was one among the dissident J&K Congress leaders who had written a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking Mir’s removal. Mir was appointed to the post in 2014. During his tenure, the party did not fare well in 2014 Assembly polls and he himself lost the parliamentary election from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly polls Jammu Kashmir Union Territory Congress Ghulam Ahmed Mir New Delhi AICC Article 370 Anantnag Lok Sabha
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp