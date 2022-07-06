STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat issues orange alert for next four days; heavy rains anticipated

Met Department official said a low pressure developed in the region is likely to bring extremely heavy rains in south Gujarat and people are advised not to venture out unnecessarily

Published: 06th July 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rainfall (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: The Meteorological Department has forecast extremely very heavy rains in three districts of south Gujarat -Valsad, Navsari and Surat and issued an orange alert for the same, while Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and some other districts of Saurashtra and Bharuch district are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next three to four days.

Met Department Director Manorama Mohanty speaking to media persons said low pressure developed in the region is likely to bring extremely heavy rains in south Gujarat and people are advised not to venture out unnecessarily, or move to a safe place if they are living in low lying areas.

North Gujarat will receive normal rains, the Met department said. In the first 30 days of monsoon, the state has received 113 mm of rain, a 13 per cent deficit.

Heavy rain also lashed some pockets of Gir Somnath district in Saurashtra. Water logging complaints have been received from low lying areas, but so far the need to rescue anyone or move people to a safer place was not felt, said R.G. Gohil, District Collector, Gir Somnath.

According to the State Emergency Centre data, Kodinar Taluka received 46 mm rains in two hours on Wednesday, Mangrol taluka 43 mm, Kalyanpur 33 mm, Satlasana 27 mm and Sutrapada 19 mm.

In the last 24 hours -- from Tuesday 8 a.m. to Wednesday 8 a.m. -- Sutrapada Taluka received 168 mm, Kodinar 159 mm, Kalyanpur 153 mm, Kadana 145 mm, Mangrol 119 mm, Dwarka 116 mm, Olpad 109 mm, Ranavav 104 mm, Himatnagar 95 mm and rest 210 Taluka received from one mm and more rains.

On Wednesday morning, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi chaired a meeting of district collectors and officers at the State Emergency Centre. Later he told media persons that situation is under control. NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed at important locations to meet any emergency, collectors are asked to keep safe places ready for last moment evacuations from flood-affected or low-lying areas, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat rains Gujarat orange alert Monsoon
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp