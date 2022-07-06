Indian Coast Guard rescues 22 personnel from sinking merchant ship

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 22 precious lives in the Arabian sea, 185 km from Porbandar coast in Gujarat after a distress alert was received at 0800 hrs on 06 July 22. All 22 crew (20 Indian, 01 Pakistani & 01 Sri Lankan) are safe and being brought to Porbandar.

An official release of the Coast Guard said: “At about 0820 hrs, ICG received distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel Global King-1. The ship was reportedly 185 km off the Porbandar coast. ICG immediately responded and alerted all stakeholders. Despite adverse weather conditions, 01 Dornier aircraft was launched from Indian Coast Guard Air Station Porbandar at 0900 hrs for assessment of the situation and relaying of information to the vessels in the vicinity."

A Coast Guard official said: "The Dornier, on reaching the area, dropped a life raft for the crew. ICG Ship Shoor, CG Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) which was already at sea was also directed to immediately reach the area. The ICG ship braving very rough seas proceeded to the area with maximum speed. The indigenously built twin-engine Advanced Light Helicopters from ICG Air Station Porbandar were also launched in Search & Rescue (SAR) configuration for any eventuality. The crew after failing to arrest flooding abandoned the vessel in a life raft at around 1045 hrs.

The helicopters operated close to their operational maxima and braved squally weather and strong winds to reach the area. Thereafter, in a sea-air coordinated effort, all 22 personnel were successfully rescued."

"The vessel was on its way from Khor Fakkan in UAE to Karwar in India carrying 6,000 tonne of bitumen," he added.