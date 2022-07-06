Kerala assembly adjourned after UDF protest over Minister's anti-Constitution remarks

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURMA: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed intense protests by the Congress-led UDF opposition over Minister Saji Cheriyan's remarks against the Constitution, following which Speaker MB Rajesh declared the House adjourned for the day.

As soon as the House proceedings began, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House raising slogans demanding the resignation of Cheriyan.

They urged the Speaker to suspend the question hour and take up the notice for their adjournment motion to discuss the issue. However, the speaker decided to adjourn the House for the day as the UDF members did not pay heed to his request to go back to their respective seats.

The opposition members later walked out of the House and staged a protest at the portal of the Assembly hall with placards and raised slogans against the minister and the Left government.

Saji Cheriyan, the minister for Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, on Tuesday landed in trouble for his remarks against the Constitution, triggering a huge political row in the state, but expressed regret soon claiming that he is a public servant upholding the noble constitutional values.

In the visuals aired by the TV channels, the minister could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.