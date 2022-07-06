Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

MCQ format for UG entrance at Jadavpur

Jadavpur University will screen applicants for undergraduate courses in the science faculty through multiple-choice questions (MCQs). An institute official said the admissions panel of the Science faculty struck down the idea of screening candidates on short-answer-type questions as the assessment of scripts would come in the way of timely publishing of results. A set of 50 MCQs will be set in each of the four subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Geography and Mathematics — that have opted for admission tests, he said. Only the Geology department will continue with the practice of admitting students on the basis of Class XII marks.

Heroes of ’69 Andaman expedition felicitated

The city-based Sea Explorers’ Institute on Monday celebrated the golden jubilee of Andaman Abhijan in which two young Indians, Pinaki Chatterjee, 23, and George Duke, 25, ventured in a non-motorised wooden boat to travel from Kolkata to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At an event organised in Kolkata, Duke, who is presently settled in Dubai, recounted the breathtaking 28-day expedition in 1969 where Chatterjee and him accidentally went offline for four days, only eventually to be spotted by the air force. At the event, Duke also announced a rafting competition from Gangotri to Howrah.

Structural tests of Parama Flyover soon

The state urban development authorities decided to engage a Mumbai-based engineering firm with a national footprint to assess the condition of the Parama Flyover and draw up a report with suggestions for corrective measures. The exercise is being held a little over five years after a critical assessment of all the components of the flyover was conducted, which connects EM Bypass in the east with Park Circus and AJC Bose Road flyover in the west. The TPF Engineering will conduct a preliminary survey of the 7.5-km flyover with engineers from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

