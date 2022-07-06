STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata Diary

Jadavpur University will screen applicants for undergraduate courses in the science faculty through multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Published: 06th July 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

MCQ format for UG entrance at Jadavpur 
Jadavpur University will screen applicants for undergraduate courses in the science faculty through multiple-choice questions (MCQs). An institute official said the admissions panel of the Science faculty struck down the idea of screening candidates on short-answer-type questions as the assessment of scripts would come in the way of timely publishing of results. A set of 50 MCQs will be set in each of the four subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Geography and Mathematics — that have opted for admission tests, he said. Only the Geology department will continue with the practice of admitting students on the basis of Class XII marks.

Heroes of ’69 Andaman expedition felicitated
The city-based Sea Explorers’ Institute on Monday celebrated the golden jubilee of Andaman Abhijan in which two young Indians, Pinaki Chatterjee, 23, and George Duke, 25, ventured in a non-motorised wooden boat to travel from Kolkata to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At an event organised in Kolkata, Duke, who is presently settled in Dubai, recounted the breathtaking 28-day expedition in 1969 where Chatterjee and him accidentally went offline for four days, only eventually to be spotted by the air force. At the event, Duke also announced a rafting competition from Gangotri to Howrah.

Structural tests of Parama Flyover soon
The state urban development authorities decided to engage a Mumbai-based engineering firm with a national footprint to assess the condition of the Parama Flyover and draw up a report with suggestions for corrective measures. The exercise is being held a little over five years after a critical assessment of all the components of the flyover was conducted, which connects EM Bypass in the east with Park Circus and AJC Bose Road flyover in the west. The TPF Engineering will conduct a preliminary survey of the 7.5-km flyover with engineers from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). 

Pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University undergraduate MCQs Physics Chemistry Geography KMDA
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp