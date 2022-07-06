STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi: Reports

On July 3, the former Bihar Chief Minister fell down the stairs of his house in Patna.

Published: 06th July 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to be airlifted to New Delhi where he will be admitted to AIIMS, according to media reports. The leader had fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall down the stairs at his house 10 Circular Road in Patna on July 3, and had to be rushed to a city hospital. Reportedly, he also injured his back.

"Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment and is being monitored by multiple doctors", a senior RJD leader told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 5 had enquired about Lalu Prasad Yadav's health. According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), here on July 4, "The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief."

