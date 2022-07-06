Madhya Pradesh police register FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over 'Kaali' remark
Moitra had on Tuesday kicked up controversy at a conclave by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess.
Published: 06th July 2022 03:15 PM | Last Updated: 06th July 2022 03:16 PM | A+A A-
Bhopal: Police in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark about Goddess Kaali.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), an official said.
"Moitra's statement has hurt religious feelings of Hindus. We will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement.
ALSO READ | BJP demands arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for controversial remarks on Goddess Kali
Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.
While the BJP severely criticised her, her party, TMC, distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.