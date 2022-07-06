Murmu in Assam, to meet NDA MPs and legislators 

By PTI

GUWHATI: NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies -- the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) -- on Wednesday to seek support for the July 18 polls.

Accompanied by Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu, who arrived here late on Tuesday night, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalit among others. She will meet the MPs and MLAs at a city hotel here, BJP sources here said.

The saffron party has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha while the AGP and the UPPL have one member each in the Upper House.

The 126-member Assam Assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA -- 62 legislators of the BJP, nine of the AGP and seven of the UPPL.

AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal also said that his party, which has 15 MLAs in the House, will support Murmu. Murmu pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, is set to leave for Meghalaya in the afternoon.