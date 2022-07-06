STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in prez polls

Five suspended Congress MLAs who have pledged their support to the MDA government are likely to vote in favour of Murmu, sources in the ruling alliance said.

Published: 06th July 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG:  BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Meghalaya on Wednesday to seek the support of ruling MLAs, officials said on Tuesday.

Murmu had been touring states to muster electoral support for the July 18 polls. She will be arriving in Meghalaya on the afternoon of July 6. During the visit, Murmu will be holding interactions with the MPs and MLAs of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance at Orchid Lake resort here,"a senior official said.

The BJP, with two MLAs in the House of 60, is a constituent of the National People's Party-led coalition in Meghalaya. Five suspended Congress MLAs who have pledged their support to the MDA government are likely to vote in favour of Murmu, sources in the ruling alliance said.

The Opposition TMC has 12 legislators in the Assembly. The NPP and the Congress have one MP each in the Lok Sabha while the NPP has one MP in the Upper House of Parliament.

