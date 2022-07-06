STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron sub-variants are better at evading vaccines, antibody treatments: Study

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman National Indian Medical Association (IMA) Covid-19 task force, said India needs to watch the Omicron sub-variants. 

Published: 06th July 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, swab, Covid test, Omicron

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are causing new global surges in infections, including in India, are better at eluding vaccines and most antibody treatments than previous variants, said a study published in Nature.

The researchers, led by David D. Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and the Clyde‘56 and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, studied the ability of antibodies from individuals who received at least three doses of an mRNA vaccine, or got two shots and were then infected with Omicron, to neutralise the new sub-variants.  

The study showed that while BA.2.12.1 is only modestly more resistant than BA.2 in individuals who were vaccinated and boosted, BA.4 and BA.5 were at least four times more resistant than their predecessors.

"The virus is continuing to evolve, as expected, and it is not surprising that these new, more transmissible sub-variants are becoming more dominant around the world,” the study said.

“Understanding how currently available vaccines and antibody treatments stand up to the new sub-variants is critical to developing strategies to prevent severe disease, hospitalisations, and deaths - if not infection,” said Ho. 

The scientists also tested the ability of 19 monoclonal antibody treatments to neutralise the variants and found that only one of the available antibody treatments remained highly effective against these sub-variants.

Subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 are rapidly expanding worldwide, with BA.4 and BA.5 now making up more than 50 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the US. These sub-variants are thought to be even more transmissible than earlier Omicron sub-variants, owing to several new mutations in spike proteins.

India has also detected Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are attributed to the rise in Covid-19 cases.  The two sub-variants were first seen in South Africa in early 2022. So far, BA.5 has been reported in 47 countries and BA.4 in 42 countries.

“Our study suggests that as these highly transmissible sub-variants continue to expand around the globe, they will lead to more breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated and boosted with currently available mRNA vaccines,” Ho said in the study, which was published on Tuesday.

Although the study suggests that the new variants may cause more infections in vaccinated individuals, the vaccines continue to provide reasonable protection against severe disease, said the scientists.

Similar results were also obtained by researchers from Göttingen, Germany and their findings were published in June 2022 in Lancet. 

Both groups of researchers also tested several of the antibodies available for treatment. 

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman National Indian Medical Association (IMA) Covid-19 task force, said India needs to watch the Omicron sub-variants. “The new variants are fitter and faster spreading, which causes a greater number of infections,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp