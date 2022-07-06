PM Modi to inaugurate 31 projects worth Rs 558 crore in Kashi on Thursday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Coming to his Parliamentary constituency for the first time after Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating 31 projects worth Rs 558 crore and lay the foundation of 13 new development projects of Rs 1,220 crore before addressing a public meeting at Sampurnanand Sports stadium during his 6-hour stay in Varanasi on Thursday.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions will be closed by 11 am in view of the PM’s visit.

“PM Modi’s almost 6-hour stay in his parliamentary constituency will start with taking stock of the Akshya Patra centralised kitchen, where mid-day meals for primary school students are prepared,” said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

The PM will also inaugurate the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which will adopt the Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education showcasing India’s extended vision and a renewed commitment to help achieve the goals of the higher education system.

At a seminar orgiansed by the ministry of education in association with the University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University at the Rudraksh Convention Centre, the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would be taken up.

Modi will then leave for neighbouring Sampurnanand sports stadium to address a public meeting, said Sharma.