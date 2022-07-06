STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight; DGCA begins probe

All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, they said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, the officials added.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Officials said the cabin crew observed smoke in the cabin after the A320 aircraft landed.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA IndiGo
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp