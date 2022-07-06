STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tailor killing: NIA arrests sixth accused

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a sixth person in connection with the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, in Udaipur in Rajasthan and took him into custody till July 12, officials said.

Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, was picked by the federal agency Tuesday night and questioned for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area.

He was placed under arrest on Wednesday and produced before a designated court which remanded him in the custody of the NIA till July 12.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the court premises for the production of the accused.

"After hearing the matter, the court sent Wasim Ali to the NIA custody till July 12," Special Public Prosecutor T P Sharma said.

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28.

The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and it was posted online.

They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. The duo were arrested within hours of the killing.

Two other accused, identified as Mohsin and Asif, were arrested Thursday night for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy and recce of Kanhaiya Lal's shop.

The fifth accused, Mohammad Mohsin, was arrested on Monday and sent to police remand till July 12.

National Investigation Agency Udaipur Tailor murder Kanhaiya Lal
