Take steps to stop criminals from entering politics: Allahabad HC

Justice Singh said it was the responsibility of Parliament to show its collective will to restrain criminals from entering politics or legislature.

Published: 06th July 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Observing that an alarming number of criminals had reached Parliament and Assemblies, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has asked Parliament and the Election Commission of India to take effective measures to keep criminals away from politics.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh called for demolishing the unholy nexus among criminals, politicians and bureaucrats while rejecting the bail plea of BSP MP Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who has been in jail since 2019 on rape charges.

Justice Singh said it was the responsibility of Parliament to show its collective will to restrain criminals from entering politics or legislature. The court observed that in 2004, 24% of Lok Sabha MPs had criminal cases pending against them, which increased to 30% in 2009, to 34% in 2014 and 43% in 2019.

Despite the Supreme Court stressing the need for electoral reforms, Parliament and ECI had not taken measures, the judge said. “Earlier, bahubalis (musclemen) and other criminals used to provide support to candidates…but now history-sheeters and even those who are behind bars are given tickets by political parties and they get elected as well,” the bench said, adding this has eroded the credibility, effectiveness and impartiality of the law enforcement agencies and administration.

