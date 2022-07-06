STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe

The airline said one of the engines had developed a 'minor' electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  An engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The airline said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

After vacating the runway, engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1, DGCA officials said.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay, they said.

All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, they said.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said: "After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistara DGCA Delhi airport
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp