Amravati murder: PFI leader questioned by police; NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

By PTI

AMRAVATI: A local leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was questioned by police here on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a pharmacist who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency, which has taken over principal probe into the murder of Umesh Kolhe, meanwhile conducted searches at several places in Maharashtra during the day.

Sohail Nadvi, Amravati district head of PFI, was taken to Nagpuri Gate police station and was questioned, said an official.

He was allowed to leave later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali said police were investigating his suspected connection with the arrested accused.

Kolhe was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of June 21.

Police claimed that he was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Police are now also looking for persons who threatened those who supported Sharma on social media, the official said.

The NIA on Wednesday took the seven arrested accused in the case to Mumbai.

They will be produced before a special NIA court there before July 8.

As per the investigators, Sheikh Irfan, the alleged mastermind of the killing, ran a voluntary organization named Rahbar Helpline.

Sources said that NIA is investigating its sources of income, especially the funds received from other countries.

Police are also looking for one Shamim, a suspect in the case, sources added.

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson said the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices like mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs, besides knives and pamphlets carrying hate messages and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati.

The NIA had re-registered the case on July 2 and taken over the investigation.

Further investigations in the case are underway, the spokesperson said.