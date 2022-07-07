STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress challenges BJP’s 27 years with showcase of its own rule in Gujarat

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the party’s focus was on 27 years of its governance.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The BJP on Tuesday launched the party’s ‘Vande Gujarat Vikas’ Yatra” to spread awareness among the voters of poll-bound Gujarat about the development works under the BJP rule in over two decades.

The opposition Congress has decided to counter it with “27 years of Congress vs. 27 years of BJP.”

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the party’s focus was on 27 years of its governance.

“We built infrastructure for all the groups. The party will keep up its fight for the rights of tribals, the youth, and the poor.”

On the ‘27 years of Congress vs. 27 years of BJP,’ Doshi said that before the BJP government came to power, Gujarat was as prosperous as it is today.

“The BJP government is sending ‘development chariots’ to spread confusion among the people. If that party really developed the state, then there is no need for such yatras,” said Doshi.

“We have decided to expose such false propaganda of the BJP in the coming elections. The Congress’ ‘27 years of governance’ campaign has been started on Wednesday. We will expose the state government’s claims on works done for the tribal communities,” said the state Congress chief.

He accused the BJP of having misused government schools for the Vikas Yatra. He said the state government issued a circular stating that children between the ages of 6 and 14 years studying in government primary schools would have to write essays and draw pictures on the government’s 20-year development works.

“This circular asks each district officer to keep schools clean before the arrival of Gujarat Vikas Rath. The schools have also been told to organise ‘prabhatpheris’ (morning processions) with the participation of all 
the students and teachers,” he said.

“This how the government is forcing schools to go with the ruling party in the state,” Doshi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Gujarat Vikas’ Yatra BJP Congress Gujarat Elections Gujarat Elections 2022 Gujarat Polls Gujarat Polls 2022
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp