STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Demonetised notes with Rs 62 lakh face value seized in Delhi; 2 held

A bag and a polybag containing old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, totally carrying a face value of 61,97,000, were recovered.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Demonetised Indian currency notes (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Two people were arrested from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area for possessing old currency notes having a face value of around Rs 62 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, one of the accused Azad Singh, 48, a resident of Escort Colony in Greater Noida, was apprehended from near the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Wednesday.

Subsequently, another person Ezaz Ahmad, 45, a local, was also arrested, a senior police officer said.

A bag and a polybag containing old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, totally carrying a face value of 61,97,000, were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

According to the police, the arrested men claimed that they purchased the old notes by paying Rs 10 lakh in new currency notes.

Teams of the Special Staff, Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch were called for a joint interrogation to probe any foul play or any other angle, police said.

Action against the duo has been initiated under the Specified Bank Notes (Classification of Liabilities) Act-2017, the DCP said.

The Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and RBI have also been apprised of the incident, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demonetised notes
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp