STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fintech companies, NBFCs funded by Chinese money generated Rs 950-crore slush funds in India: ED

A provisional order was issued under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to carry out the attachments, it said.

Published: 07th July 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A number of fintech companies and NBFCs "backed by" Chinese funds have generated proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 940 crore by indulging in predatory lending activities and violating RBI guidelines while operating in India, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

The federal probe agency has mounted a crackdown on such companies who, it said, were "operating on the basis of instructions from Chinese, Hong Kong persons" as they inked agreements with a clutch of domestic non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to enter into the business of providing illegal "instant personal loans" to gullible public of the country, a money-laundering investigation found.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), therefore, recently attached Rs 86.65 crore worth funds lying in a total of 155 bank and payment gateway accounts of NBFCs like Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited, Acemoney (India) Limited, Rhino Finance Private Limited and Pioneer Financial and Management Services Private Limited and their linked fintech companies.

A provisional order was issued under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to carry out the attachments, it said.

"ED has been conducting a money-laundering investigation against a number of NBFC companies which are in the business of instant personal micro loans." "

It was found that various fintech (financial technology) companies backed by Chinese funds have made agreements with these NBFC companies for providing instant personal loans of term ranging from 7-30 days," the agency said in a statement.

Fintech companies brought the funds to be lent to the public, did MoU (memorandum of understanding) with "defunct" NBFCs for their lending licence, it said.

"Since, the fintech companies were unlikely to get a fresh NBFC license from the RBI, they devised the MoU route with defunct NBFCs as a via media to do large-scale lending activities," the ED found.

It was "projected" that the NBFCs had hired fintech companies for customer discovery, but in reality they were piggybacking on the license of the NBFCs and doing large-scale lending business, the agency said.

"Entire decision regarding fixation of interest rate/processing fee/platform fee etc, were taken "on the basis of instructions from Chinese, Hong Kong persons," it said.

"An amount of Rs 940,46,39,498 has been considered to be proceeds of crime as the same was gained by way predatory lending activities in violation of RBI guidelines," the ED said.

The agency had earlier attached funds of Rs 72.32 of Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited and its fintech partners.

The total attachment in this case stands at Rs 158.97 crore now, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited Acemoney (India) Limited Rhino Finance Private Limited Pioneer Financial and Management Services Private Limited
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp