Gita Gopinath becomes first woman and 2nd Indian to feature on IMF's 'wall of former chief economists'

Gopinath was appointed as IMF Chief Economist in October 2018 and was later promoted as the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director in December last year.

Published: 07th July 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Gita Gopinath

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India-born Gita Gopinath became the first woman and second Indian to feature on the 'wall of former chief economists' of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The first Indian to achieve the honour was Raghuram Rajan who was Chief Economist and Director of Research of IMF between 2003 and 2006.

Gopinath was appointed as IMF Chief Economist in October 2018 and was later promoted as the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director in December last year.

"Breaking the trend I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF," she said in a tweet, which also displayed the wall of former chief economists with her photograph.

Gopinath had served as the first female chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years.

Gopinath's research has been published in many top economics journals.

Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard University.

Before joining the faculty of Harvard University in 2005, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

