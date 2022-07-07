STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IndiGo denies reports claiming smoke in the cabin of its Raipur-Indore flight

IndiGo clarified that it was a mist created by the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning) system due to humidity.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | EPS, D Hemanth)

By Express News Service

India's largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday said that there was no smoke in the cabin of its flight 6E-905 from Raipur to Indore on Wednesday (6 Jul). IndiGo added that there was no smoke in the cabin, but mist created by the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning) system due to humidity

It also said that there has been no inflight shut down of engines on IndiGo flights. 

"There have also been statements made on inflight shut down of engines on IndiGo flights. There have been no such incidents on our aircraft in the recent past," said the private airline which operates more than half of domestic flights. 

According to IndiGo, these reports seem to have been falsely propagated by entities with a vested interest, to mislead customers and authorities.

IndiGo's statement of flight safety comes amidst a large number of technical glitches reported by other airlines, especially SpiceJet. In the last three weeks, SpiceJet was involved in at least eight technical malfunctions. 

This has forced aviation regulator DGCA to issue a show-cause notice to SpiceJet, asking why they should not take against the airline as it has failed to "establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services" under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Besides SpiceJet, the engine of a Vistara aircraft on its way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely. The airline said one of the engines had developed a ''minor'' electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

