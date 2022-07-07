STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Joined Eknath Shinde to get funds for development works, says Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters on returning to Aurangabad for the first time after the Shinde-led government came to power in the state.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal on Wednesday said he decided to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp to get development funds for his constituency Aurangabad central.

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters on returning to Aurangabad for the first time after the Shinde-led government came to power in the state.

"There are three bridges in Aurangabad city which are over 300 years old. I was seeking funds to get them repaired, but I wasn't allotted any. I decided to join Shinde's group to get funds for development works in my constituency," the legislator said.

Jaiswal was one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and were camping in Guwahati with their leader Shinde.

"Since 2009 then Minister Ajit Pawar had promised to give me Rs 11.50 crore for work on the old bridges. When he was in Aurangabad recently, Pawar told me that he would allot funds for the bridges, but it didn't reflect in the state budget," Jaiswal alleged.

He further claimed that in the next three to four months, his constituency (Aurangabad central) will get funds of Rs 250 crore for various development works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradip Jaiswal Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp