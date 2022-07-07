Lalu Prasad admitted to Delhi AIIMS after being airlifted from Patna

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RJD president Lalu Prasad was admitted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi Wednesday night after being airlifted from a Patna hospital where he underwent initial treatment for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall, party sources said.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS.

His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav reached Delhi earlier in the day to oversee the arrangements.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 9.35 pm, the sources said.

Earlier, speaking with the media, Tejashwi Yadav said Lalu Prasad suffered fractures in three places, including shoulder, after a fall at his house and complications increased as the body is "locked" and he is unable to move much.

The leader had taken ill on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, less than 24 hours after he suffered the injuries.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Lalu Prasad at the Patna hospital and enquired about his health.

Lalu Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, who reached Delhi Wednesday, said, "His (Lalu's) health is slightly better now."

In a message to RJD workers and Lalu Prasad's supporters, Rabri Devi said, "Don't worry, he is being treated and will recover. Everyone should pray for him that he recovers soon."

Speaking with reporters alongside his mother here, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We are bringing him to AIIMS Delhi as better treatment can be done here with the doctors well-versed with his medical history."

"He has a fracture in three places after the fall. Complications increased after the fall as the body got locked, he is unable to move much," the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

On whether it would be possible to go to Singapore, Tejashwi Yadav said if in 2-4 weeks he can undertake international travel "we may take him to Singapore."