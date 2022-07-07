Muslim group forcibly changes pattern of school prayer in Jharkhand, NCPCR seeks report

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Members of Muslim community on Thursday got the pattern of the school prayer changed in Korwadih Middle School in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The group stopped the children from folding hands during prayer as 75% of the students belong to Muslim community.

Taking a strong note after a complaint was filed, the National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued notice to the district administration seeking action taken report within 7 days.

As per the complaints received by NCPCR, some of the Islamic radicals are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on schoolchildren and have forcefully changed the pattern of the school prayer by forcing the children to not join hands during prayers.

Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap, however, informed that he has ‘ensured resumption of old prayer’ on Tuesday after the matter came into his knowledge. “There is no controversy now,” he said.

“According to the complaint received by Legal Right Observatory, some Islamic radicals in Garhwa district are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minor school children. Through the said complaint, it has also been informed to the commission that the said radicals have forcefully changed the school age-old prayer and further are also forcing children to not join hands during prayer creating a state of animosity among school children,” stated the notice issued by NCPCR immediately after receiving the letter on July 5.

“In view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is prima facie contravention of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The commission thereby requests your good offices to initiate an inquiry and take necessary action for the care and protection of these children. An action taken report may be submitted to the commission within seven days of receipt of this letter,” the letter added further.

Notably, some people belonging to the Muslim community got the school prayer, being offered for years changed, saying that since the Muslim community forms 75% of the population, the prayer should be ‘as per them’. Furthermore, they also objected to folding hands during the prayer and got the same to stop.

The school administration also succumbed to the pressure and changed the prayer. It said that since the last four months, people from the Muslim community have been coming and creating a ruckus demanding a change of prayer.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister Jagannath Mahato said that the State Government would not tolerate the interference of external powers in Government schools under any circumstances and all schools will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy. Mahto also ordered Garhwa Deputy Commissioner to take concrete action in this matter.