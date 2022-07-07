STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks: Kolkata Police asks Nupur Sharma to appear; plea filed in SC against suspended BJP leader

Sharma has failed to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station and Narkeldanga Police Station despite being summoned by them two times each.

Published: 07th July 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Posters of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal set on fire during a protest over the controversial remarks of the two leaders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police on Wednesday turned down the request of Nupur Sharma to grant her another four weeks' time to appear before its sleuths in connection with summonses issued to her over cases filed against the suspended BJP spokesperson for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, a senior officer said.

She was asked to appear before Kolkata Police officers "without wasting much time", he said.

"Nupur Sharma has mailed us seeking some more time for appearing before our officers citing security reasons. But we do not think there is any possibility of an attack on Sharma. We have asked her to appear as soon as possible," the officer said.

Kolkata Police had on Saturday issued a lookout notice for Sharma after she failed to appear before its officers despite being summoned four times.

Sharma has failed to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station and Narkeldanga Police Station despite being summoned by them two times each following which the lookout notice was issued.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately issued summonses to Sharma after FIRs were lodged against her in June.

Citing her apprehensions of possible attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata, Sharma had emailed the two police stations seeking four weeks' time to appear before them.

A plea seeking the arrest of Sharma was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing.

A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari told the counsel to mention the plea before the Registrar first.

A complaint was made to the police, but no action has been taken so far, the lawyer said.

"“Why mention it before the vacation bench. Mention it before the Registrar", the bench told the lawyer.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking an 'independent, credible and impartial investigation' into the incident.

Another vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala had on July 1 severely reprimanded Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammed, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remarks, the bench had said they were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

