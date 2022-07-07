Prophet row, Agnipath may be discussed at RSS meet in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three- day meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is beginning in Rajastan’s Jhunjhunu from Thursday. The saffron body’s top functionaries including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatrey Hosabale and many others are participating in the annual meet, which is expected to deliberate critical issues that have rocked the country recently.

The choice of the venue assumes significance as the RSS meeting comes close on the heels of the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur for supporting former Nupur Sharma over her comments against the Prophet, which evoked global outrage. The issue may figure in the meeting, according to a source.

However another Sangh functionary said it’s an annual meeting of the Sangh and it will stick to matters concerning the organisation.

A statement by senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar said the meeting will discuss the Sangh’s expansion plans as well as centenary celebrations, as the Sangh turns 100 in 2025. “RSS’ centenary celebrations and expansion plans are the agenda of the meeting,” the statement added.

However, sources said the leaders are also likely to discuss vexed issues such as the new defence recruitment scheme Agnipath, which evoked country-wide protests. The controversy surrounding Gyanvapi Masjid may also come up in the meeting, according to sources. Bhagwat has recently said there is no need to look for the ‘Shiving’ in all mosques and the issue should be resolved amicably.