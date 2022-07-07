Sitapur police gets six-day custodial remand of Zubair in pending FIR

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sitapur police got six-day custodial remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair who was produced before a local court in Sitapur on Thursday for a hearing in connection with a case lodged against him for hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

As per the Sitapur police, the FIR was lodged against the Alt News co-founder on the basis of a complaint submitted by one Bhagwan Sharan on May 27 claiming that the journalist had hurt the sentiments of a community by tweeting against Mahant Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Swami Anand Swaroop.

Zubair, who had been arrested by the Delhi police on June 28, and thereafter was handed over to Sitapur police on July 4. The journalist was produced in Sitapur district court which sent him to 14 days of judicial remand. Since Zubair was lodged in Tihar jail, he was sent back to Delhi.

According to Sitapur police circle officer Piyush Kumar Singh, they sought Zubair’s remand for questioning and collecting evidence. “As per the court order, the remand period will commence from Friday at 10 am,” he said.

UP police had filed a charge sheet against Zubair in the case registered at Khairabad police station in Sitapur. “A production warrant was issued by the Sitapur local court after the charge sheet was filed against Zubair, who was booked under the charges of hurting religious sentiments and under sections of the Information Technology Act,” he added.